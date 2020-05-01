Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.38% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 234,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,658. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

