Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 3,319,023 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

