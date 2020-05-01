Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 3,319,023 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.