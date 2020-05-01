Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,614 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. 20,692,045 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23.

