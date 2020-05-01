Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,285 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. BioTelemetry comprises about 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of BioTelemetry worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 78,765 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of BEAT stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 313,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,681. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

