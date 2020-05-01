Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 554,602 Shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 7.52% of Avinger worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,818,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Avinger Inc has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $7.80.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 200.27% and a negative net margin of 213.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Avinger Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis decreased their target price on Avinger from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

