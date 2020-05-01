Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,500 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 6,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.29. IRIDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

