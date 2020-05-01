Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Akoustis Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 881,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,225. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.