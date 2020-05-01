Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Tyme Technologies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYME. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,070,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,254,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,975 shares of company stock worth $172,134. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TYME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 774,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,227. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

