Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Champions Oncology were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Champions Oncology by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 299,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,088. Champions Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSBR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

In other Champions Oncology news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 708,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $4,950,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,321 shares of company stock valued at $7,709. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.