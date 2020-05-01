Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 217,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $775,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,750.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.