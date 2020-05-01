Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular comprises 1.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 151,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,414. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $605.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.44.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

