Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the quarter. The Rubicon Project accounts for about 1.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of The Rubicon Project worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUBI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $397.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.59.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

