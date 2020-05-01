Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Position in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,467 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Veritone worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERI. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 84.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Veritone stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,483. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Veritone Inc has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.98.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 125.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. On average, analysts predict that Veritone Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

