Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 3.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.17. The company had a trading volume of 760,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.