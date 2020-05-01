Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $547,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.48. 11,143,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

