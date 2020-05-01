Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. NeoGenomics comprises about 7.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of NeoGenomics worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NEO stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,894. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

