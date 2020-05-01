Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,750 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Alphatec worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 87,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 1,046,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.90. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 154.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,831.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

