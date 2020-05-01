Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $827,000 Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 434,689 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.20% of Profire Energy worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 161,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Profire Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 55,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.76. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.02.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

