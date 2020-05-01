Perkins Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at $418,571.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,257 shares of company stock worth $316,315. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.