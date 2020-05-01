Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Itamar Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Itamar Medical from $19.50 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 13,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 million and a P/E ratio of -36.88.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

