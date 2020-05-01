Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,071,778 shares during the quarter. Interpace Diagnostics Group comprises about 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.55% of Interpace Diagnostics Group worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

IDXG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 53,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

