Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. AtriCure makes up about 2.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,775,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,794,530. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.12. 1,152,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AtriCure Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.