Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,175 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 838,501 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 3,000,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 10,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,228. The stock has a market cap of $220.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.33. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

