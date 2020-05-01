Perkins Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.37% of BIOLASE worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,835 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

BIOL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,917. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.17. BIOLASE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

