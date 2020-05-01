Perkins Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,285 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.20% of Inuvo worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000.

In other Inuvo news, CEO Richard K. Howe purchased 634,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $114,171.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Terrell acquired 314,286 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $56,571.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,331,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV remained flat at $$0.25 on Thursday. 704,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,932. Inuvo Inc has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.51.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

