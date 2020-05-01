Perkins Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Medical makes up 2.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

RMTI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,327. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.53. Rockwell Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 145.57% and a negative net margin of 55.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

