Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Antares Pharma worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 1,151,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $544.69 million, a PE ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRS. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

