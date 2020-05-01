Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of Qumu worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Qumu by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 46,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.46. Qumu Corp has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.05% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qumu Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

