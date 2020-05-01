Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ooma worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1,143.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,119 shares of company stock worth $138,012. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 82,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $262.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.82. Ooma Inc has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

