Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.20. 15,523,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,673,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

