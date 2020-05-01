Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Airgain worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Airgain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 1.56. Airgain Inc has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Airgain had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Airgain from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Airgain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

