Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $109.74. 4,767,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,341. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

