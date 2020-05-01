Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,553,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,835. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

