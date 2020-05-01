Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 65,137,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,233,508. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

