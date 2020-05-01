Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Asure Software worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 2,861.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASUR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,390. Asure Software Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Asure Software Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 759,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

