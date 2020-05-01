Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athersys by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Athersys by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Athersys by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $4,218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATHX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,794. The company has a market capitalization of $399.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of -1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

