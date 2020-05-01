Perkins Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. 39,148,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,636,668. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Cfra raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

