Perkins Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of TransEnterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRXC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 116,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

In other TransEnterix news, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 151,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,675.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 1,720,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,823. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

