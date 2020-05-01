Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. CryoPort makes up approximately 1.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of CryoPort worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 246,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,298. CryoPort Inc has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $736.43 million, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.