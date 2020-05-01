Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Veracyte makes up about 3.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Veracyte worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 508,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.93. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

