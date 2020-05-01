Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,305,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,882 shares in the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 64,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.37. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

