PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $34.35. 153,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,330. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $100.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.