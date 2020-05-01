PFSweb (PFSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect PFSweb to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.45 million. On average, analysts expect PFSweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,763. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.