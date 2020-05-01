Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. 3,962,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

