Phore 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22,385.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $22,385.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, IDAX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004219 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,772,029 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.