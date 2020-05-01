Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

