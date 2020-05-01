Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pioneer Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Pioneer Energy Services stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 315,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,885. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

