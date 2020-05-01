Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.50. 334,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $574.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

