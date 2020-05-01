Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Posts Earnings Results

Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.64 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PIRI stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 2,981,336 shares of the company traded hands. Pires Investments has a one year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of $2.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.21.

Get Pires Investments alerts:

Pires Investments Company Profile

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.