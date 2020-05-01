Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Posts Earnings Results

Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.64 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
PIRI stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 2,981,336 shares of the company traded hands. Pires Investments has a one year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of $2.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.21.
Pires Investments Company Profile
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.