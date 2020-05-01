Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$369,919.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $642,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Pistol Bay Mining Company Profile (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

